Hage-Chahine Law Firm Shines as Diamond Sponsor at Dubai Arbitration Week 2024

Dubai, UAE – 25 November 2024 – Hage-Chahine Law Firm proudly concluded its participation in Dubai Arbitration Week 2024, serving as a Diamond Sponsor for the prestigious event. The firm’s active involvement underscores its dedication to advancing the practice of arbitration and promoting excellence in the field of dispute resolution across the Middle East and beyond.

Highlighting the week’s activities, Najib Hage Chahine, Managing Partner at Hage-Chahine Law Firm, participated as a distinguished speaker on 11 November 2024 in a pivotal panel discussion organized by Habib Al Mulla & Partners focusing on the abolishment of the DIFC-LCIA Arbitration Centre. Joined by renowned legal experts, including Dr. Habib Al Mulla, H.E. Justice Shamlan Al Sawalehi, and Dr Jalal El Ahdab, the panel offered profound insights into the evolution, challenges, and opportunities of arbitration in the region.

Najib Hage Chahine’s contributions to the discussion reflected the firm’s thought leadership and deep expertise in international arbitration, drawing on its longstanding commitment to delivering innovative and client-centered legal solutions.

“As a Diamond Sponsor of Dubai Arbitration Week, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue on key arbitration issues and to driving the legal community forward,” said Najib Hage Chahine. “This platform allows us to connect with peers and contribute to the dynamic arbitration landscape in the UAE and globally.”

Dubai Arbitration Week continues to be a hallmark event for arbitration practitioners, attracting leading lawyers, arbitrators, and academics from around the world. By participating at this high level, Hage-Chahine Law Firm strengthens its position as a trusted partner for clients seeking premier dispute resolution services.

