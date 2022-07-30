NNA – Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar commented Saturday angrily on the UNHCR statement accusing the government of violence against refugees.

“We will have a serious stance, and we will see it soon tomorrow,” the minister indicated.

The minister affirmed that “the ministerial committee that followed up on the public sector strike hastened to find a solution and to sign decrees that usually take time, but we insisted on publishing them on the next day in an appendix form as an expression of our credibility.”

The minister added that the solutions offered by the government are partial and temporary.