NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works Ali Hamiyeh considered, this morning, through his Twitter account, that Lebanon is not a poor country, given the revenues of some public utilities operating under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.
The minister explained that “revenues from some public utilities affiliated with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport will contribute significantly to filling the deficit in the public budget.”
============== R.K
