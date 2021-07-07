Qudra 2 – Resilience for refugees, IDPs, returnees and host communities in response to the protracted Syrian and Iraqi crises

Beirut, July 6, 2021 – Following the rehabilitation works completed within the framework of the Qudra 2 Programme, the Lebanese Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) and Expertise France jointly organized the handover ceremony of Baysour Social Development Centre (SDC) located in Aley district.

The event was attended by representatives of the European Union delegation (EUD), MoSA, the Expertise France Lebanon team, Canal France International (CFI) and the project partner Tabitha for Relief and Development. The handover event kicked off in the presence of the Programme beneficiaries and was followed by a tour of the SDC to observe the Psycho-Social Support (PSS) activities provided by Tabitha and the centre to women and children from vulnerable Lebanese and Syrian communities living in Baysour.

The Baysour SDC is part of six selected SDCs that were rehabilitated and equipped within the framework of the Qudra 2 Programme. The five other rehabilitated SDCs are located in Choueifat, Chhim, Marjaayoun, Tebnin and Zgharta, where important renovations were carried out or are ongoing, ranging from painting, installation of lights and air conditioners, replacement of kitchens, and creation of access ramps for people with disabilities, to sanitary fixtures and provision of furniture, appliances and IT equipment. These renovations were planned based on each SDC’s requirements, with the ultimate aim to enhance their service delivery capacity to better serve the vulnerable communities in need of assistance.

The SDCs affiliated to MoSA are spread all over Lebanon. Following the Syrian crisis and the growing needs of vulnerable communities, the number of SDCs has increased from 60 in 1970 to 228 today. Their main role evolves around social and health work, as they provide social awareness, education and guidance to the communities living in their neighbourhood.

Each SDC plays the role of a tracker to identify issues within the surrounding communities and propose relevant solutions. To that end, the SDCs also work closely with the local municipalities and the mayors in the respective regions, keeping track of the demographics and population movement in the adjacent areas.

Within the framework of Qudra 2, Expertise France and the seven local NGO partners (Abaad, AFEL, Akkarouna, Insan Association, Mouvement Social, Tabitha for Relief & Development and Terre des hommes Lausanne) areimplementing protection activities in collaboration with the following 14 SDCs:Al Qaa, Chmestar, Majdel Anjar, Minieh, Zgharta, Tikrit, Ein el Remmeneh, Ghazir, Tebnine, Marjaayoun, Doueir, Choueifat, Baysour and Chhim.

Over 16,500 children and 19,920 adults from vulnerable Lebanese and Syrian populations will benefit from PSS and other services delivered by the SDCs in partnership with the above-mentioned NGOs through partners and aiming at supporting protection measures for beneficiaries’ self-development and wellbeing.

The Qudra 2 Programme is a three-year regional action co-financed by the EU, through the EU Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian Crisis, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), seeking to strengthen the resilience of Syrian refugees, IDPs and host communities by improving education, engagement and protection opportunities for children, youth and other marginalized groups.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն