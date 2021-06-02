Relatives of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his health has improved since his last television appearance. The leader of the Shiite movement thus appeared coughing, leading to rumors, some of which of Israeli origin, that he was suffering from COVID19. Hezbollah then denied any contamination of its leader, citing a spring allergy and pneumonia.

As a reminder, the Israeli authorities claimed that the health of the leader of Hezbollah had deteriorated and that he even fell into a coma.

Thus, these sources indicated that the latter would have consulted several doctors, including one based in the United States. The latter would have advised him a treatment based on antibiotics and a low humidity environment.

They thus indicate that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah continues to work, accusing Israeli and Saudi services of disinformation.

