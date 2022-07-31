NNA – Caretaker Public Health Minister, Dr. Firass Abiad, is scheduled to receive at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday a Turkish donation of 11 containers of medicines and medical supplies, which will be presented by Turkish Ambassador Ali Baris Ulusoy in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Commission, Major General Mohammad Khair, in the medicines warehouse affiliated to the Ministry of Health at the Lebanese University in Hadath.

========R.Sh.