NNA – Caretaker Minister of Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abiad, on Friday welcomed Juan Pablo Uribe, the Global Director of Health, Nutrition, Population, and Global Financing Facility at the World Bank, and Ronald Gomez Suarez, a World Bank’s health economist – Lebanon office.

Talks reportedly dealt with the challenges faced by the health sector in Lebanon at this stage, as well as the projects carried out by the Ministry of Health, most important of which the Primary Health Care Program.

The possibility of cooperation between the Ministry and the World Bank in many projects was also discussed, mostly focusing on primary health care, maternal, and child health.

For his part, the Minister of Health explained how the remainder of the World Bank’s loan that’s been allocated to fight the Corona virus, will be invested to support and develop the network of primary health care centers.

Al-Abiad noted the paramount importance of the role played by international organizations in supporting governments by providing the necessary technical support for planning and implementing projects on the one hand, and securing the necessary funding for them on the other.

