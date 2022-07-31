NNA – In its daily report on COVID-19 developments, the Ministry of Public Health announced today the registration of 2,312 new Corona virus infections, which raised the cumulative number of confirmed cases to-date to 1,173,871.
Three deaths were recorded within the past 24 hours, the report added.
========R.Sh.
Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.