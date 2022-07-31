De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

NNA – In its daily report on COVID-19 developments, the Ministry of Public Health announced today the registration of 2,312 new Corona virus infections, which raised the cumulative number of confirmed cases to-date to 1,173,871.

Three deaths were recorded within the past 24 hours, the report added.

 

