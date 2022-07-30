NNA – In its daily report on the COVID-19 developments, the Ministry of Public Health announced on Saturday the registration of 2372 new Corona virus infections, which raised the cumulative number of confirmed cases to-date to 1,172,269.
The report added that 3 deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours.
============ R.K
