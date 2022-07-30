De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

NNA – In its daily report on the COVID-19 developments, the Ministry of Public Health announced on Saturday the registration of 2372 new Corona virus infections, which raised the cumulative number of confirmed cases to-date to 1,172,269.

The report added that 3 deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours.

 

 

 

============ R.K

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Un commentaire?