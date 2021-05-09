Hezbollah went on high alert in Lebanon and Syria, as Israeli forces began large-scale military maneuvers in Lebanon, in accordance with instructions given a few days ago by the Secretary-General of the United Nations. Shiite movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The latter had warned Tel Aviv against any attack on Lebanese territory.

As a reminder, these maneuvers come at a time when major demonstrations are currently taking place in Jerusalem, following the risk of many Palestinians being evicted from their homes. Hours have been held for several days in front of the esplanade of the Mosque of the holy city.

As a reminder, the conflict of July 2006 began with the kidnapping of 2 Israeli soldiers on July 12 of that year by Hezbollah, which wanted to obtain the release of a number of Lebanese and Palestinian fighters from the hands of Israeli forces. .

This episode will kill more than 1,200 people on the Lebanese side, mainly civilians, 30% of whom are children due to disproportionate Israeli reprisals in civilian areas.

Only 160 Israelis will be killed, including soldiers.

The conflict ended with the adoption of UN Security Council resolution 1701, which is supposed to guarantee Lebanese sovereignty over all of its territory.

However, the Israeli air force continues to violate Lebanese airspace, accusing the Shiite Hezbollah movement of continuing to arm itself.

In addition, Israel continues to occupy certain territories in Lebanon, including the farms of Chébaa, the northern part of the village of Ghajar, originally located in the Syrian Golan, and the hills of Kfarchouba. Tel Aviv also claims part of the Lebanese exclusive economic zone where, according to some studies, significant oil and gas resources are found.

Negotiations between the 2 countries to delimit the territorial maritime zones, however, began in October 2020 to be then suspended after Beirut extended its claims to an additional 1,430 km2.

