HORECA Riyadh 2024 and Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Launch in the Heart of Riyadh with the support of HORECA Beirut

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, November 25, 2024 – Today marked the opening of the 13th edition of HORECA Riyadh at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, attended by distinguished figures, including Mrs. Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, and Prince Waleed bin Nasser Al-Saud, Founder and CEO of Mukatafa, along with numerous ambassadors and top business leaders from the Kingdom. Concurrently, the second edition of the Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie also commenced, enhancing the event with a unique blend of chocolate and pastry arts, as well as the Saudi Elite Chefs competition, solidifying its reputation as the pinnacle event in the Kingdom’s hospitality, food, and beverage sectors. Strategically partnered with the Culinary Arts Commission, the event promises an assembly of elite professionals and international brands through November 27.

This year’s HORECA, the most expansive in its history, extends over 29,000 square meters and hosts over 400 exhibitors representing 20,000 brands from 48 different countries. These are displayed across 8 international pavilions, each a showcase of cultural diversity and innovation that defines the modern hospitality landscape.

The inaugural ceremony was highlighted by a special tribute to Mrs. Mayada Badr, whose visionary leadership in the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Culinary Arts Commission has significantly elevated the national culinary arts scene.

The day’s events included a range of competitions and demonstrations, including cooking, Barista, and Mocktail competitions, drawing over 100 skilled participants from around the globe, each eager to impress a panel of international judges.

Over the upcoming three days, the Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie will spotlight more than 40 distinctive events. Celebrated pastry chefs will unveil their latest creations and share insights into emerging trends in the world of chocolate and pastries. Additionally, the exhibition will provide an arena for chefs to engage in competitions adjudicated by globally acclaimed chefs.

Adding an intellectual flavor, this year introduces “The Talks,” an engaging series of panel discussions tackling a variety of contemporary issues, led by a cadre of industry leaders.

As the event unfolds, the Saudi Elite Chefs competition is set to feature chefs facing novel challenges in Saudi cuisine, judged by a panel comprising Meilleurs Ouvriers de France laureates Philippe Bertrand, Jonathan Mougel, Joseph Viola, and Jacques Rolancy.

The events will continue for two additional days, promising more opportunities for discovery and interaction, as HORECA Riyadh and Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie create the ideal nexus for expert networking and the forging of strategic partnerships. These platforms not only reinforce Riyadh’s eminent status as a global and regional hub for the hospitality, food, and beverage industries but also spotlight its dynamic role on the world stage.

For more information and updates about Saudi HORECA Riyadh, please visit saudihoreca.com.



About HORECA

Established almost 30 years ago, HORECA, the renowned annual business meeting place, brings together an impressive array of distinguished brands, experts and international personalities from the vibrant worlds of hospitality and food service. Over recent years, HORECA has cemented its strong presence in the GCC, particularly within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Besides Riyadh, HORECA also takes place annually in Jeddah, as well as in Beirut, Kuwait, Amman and Muscat.