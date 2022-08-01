NNA – Lebanon’s General Security General Director, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, on Monday welcomed the Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Lebanon, Ashraf Dabbour, with whom he discussed the general situation in Palestine, and the condition of Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.
=========================R.H.
