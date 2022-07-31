NNA – Public Security Director-General, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, received in his office this afternoon a US delegation headed by the US Envoy for Global Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, in the presence of US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea.
Talks during the meeting centered on developments in the maritime border demarcation file.
R.Sh.
