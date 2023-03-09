Remember Cochise? No? Of course not !

Here is a refresher, read the following on WikiGoogle: “Cochise of the Chiricahua (1815-1874) was one of the most famous Apache leaders to resist Westward Expansion by white settlers. He was known to his people as A-datli-chi, meaning hardwood, and lived in the area that is now the northern Mexican region of Sonora as well as New Mexico and Arizona. These lands had long been home to the Apache until the Europeans arrived… “ and the narrative drags on (or should it read brags on?)..

Let us rephrase this, please. “Westward Expansion..” ? Flagrant invasion, it was, followed by occupation, finalised by colonisation, plain “clean” massacres, and ending in total genocide. And we go on: “by white settlers”, murderous gangs they were. And: “had long been home”? Their land it was, their country, theirs. Then:“until the Europeans arrived..” ? You have really got a cheek ! Europeans, with their usual Roman Empire hangover, just arrived, they were simply walking around, jogging at some 6000 miles away from Europe, and got lost …in space and time, in principles and ethics, and arrived (most probably on a “hop-on/hop-off” double-decker)… to the “excitement and glee” of the old local “continentals”.

To continue, we read that there was a war between the U.S. and “Hardwood” Cochise which resulted from a “misunderstanding”, in October 1860 (how very convenient, just at the beginning of the civil war)… U.S. and Cochise? Who is U.S. but an invader outlaw? Reminds us of the convenient “misunderstandings” that cost Humanity millions of dead in WWI and WWII, to name but the most recent wars.

I definitely would not trust having my grandchildren taking lessons of history, and geography for that matter, given by these criminal “ignorant” stooges.

Why all the fuss after a bygone era?

To lobby for, to call for an interhuman recognition of the Original Indians Holocaust in America: the Original WASP Sin. It is high time we had an anti-Cochise (or Cochiseism) act and action worldwide. In fact, for whoever believes in equality in Human Rights, I call for the above to be “bestowed“ upon all the eradicated tribes, some 756 of them I have counted (in the footnote (*), exactly where the original Americans are still recorded, diminishing by the day). Actually, every single tribe, of the counted 756, has, at some time, been holocausted and genocided.

It should be reported and commemorated as a continental genocaust of holocidal magnitude perpetrated over centuries !

Perhaps it would help with what conscience is left to “Humanity” to remind you that all of them, may they R.i.P., had heroes, saints and devils, passions and dreams, projects and concerns, just like you might have.

In fact, Cochise “had a dream” … that did not come true… through you.

Has anyone heard them reminiscing innocently about ‘corn songs”, “buffaloes” and “black-tail deer”? No again?

A World of Reds and Whites it was… and still goes on.

The Indigenous and the “Genius”.

On the Red side we read and hear the descriptions: primitives, savages, barbarians, aborigines, original natives, Third World, Underdeveloped…

On the White side “it is”: civilised, developed, ethics, values, morals, freedom of…, human rights, rule of law, First World.

For the Reds, killing is an act of life or death, usually performed for survival purposes.

For the Whites, killing is a “cutting edge” concept, tool, a “State of the Art” exercise.

A comparison table would read: Big Chief (red), against mischief (white). Sitting Bull (red), against sitting target (white). There was buffalo hunting to make a living (red), and buffalo runs (white), to starve those who were trying to hunt for a living. Filmed were the “primitive” nudes (red), but deep-grounded are the “civilised” nukes (white). For the Reds, Anthrax was a deadly disease, for the Whites, a means, by way of anthraxed (small-poxed) blankets, to eradicate whole tribes, the primitive weapon of mass destruction (pWMD). For Reds, a Word of Honour was to be honoured, especially with Cochise values. For Whites, it had to be broken at each and every Red and White treaty, some 280 of them, out of a total exceeding the 3000 mark, till death them parted, as per WASP values. For Reds, Crime and Punishment were based on acts and facts, for Whites, it had to be based on intentions and inventions.

Amazon (white) and Apple are BO (business oriented) applications, Amazon (red) was a forest, an oxygen factory, lung of the planet and Apple was that fruit, the sin one.

It was a joyful Guantanamera in the (red) bossa-nova song, against a despicable Guantanamo for the criminal White, singing the “Die Happy” song.

It is high time to hear the Indian side of History, to play together the song and dance an “Indian Side Story” musical.

Again, I am informed there is a county named after Cochise: “Big Deal”. A whole continent was “neutralised”, whole tribes “were processed”, by “kin and kith” cousins, following the “theological problem” raised at the time (by “creators”, as trending rhetoric writes) which stipulated that: “the original Americans in the North and in the South, cannot be part of God’s creation”. A task meticulously carried out by the “trigger-happy”s (I think this is where and when the expression was first “struck”…or should it read shot?).

And I wonder: am I using the right language? Is it “good English”? Which makes one wonder: can English be good?

However, and seemingly as a compensation, various tribes are now “commemorated”, “iconised” as it is now fashionably called, with putting their names on cars, helicopters, missiles, counties, falls and, what a shameful concept: Reservations … but they, the people, are no more. “Side-lined on the world stage” as some fancy to describe it.

So… it was an all-out war against Osama bin Cochise, where Talisban, an American Indian tribe, operated out of Tora Bora County?

Incidentally, you would hear of Geronimo, just to “sell” “heroic” “souvenirs” at Custer’s stand, the last one in the market row. Hail Wounded Knee, for Hollywood “influencing” purposes, and not last, Pocahontas, for gender issues’ propaganda and other WASP reasons that will be cartooned in a separate chapter soon. But never trip over any mention of the other seven hundred chiefs of tribes !

Definitely shall not trust these criminals to teach history to my grandchildren !

No !… this is not a Chat GPT. This is real writing, an expression of real feelings. Yes, this is a “humble” token of your “glorious” legacy. This really happened and your ancestors made sure it “came true” and still insist on you living in denial, confidently based upon the “standards” of their “Culture of Impunity”.

Case in point, it is high time to decouple with the West:

“ Inferiors of the World… Unite “

I call for a motion reading: the “Last-of-the-Mohicans”-denier act, to be a part of the more general Native-American-Holocaust-denier act. In fact similar acts should also be due for the Ostrogoths, the Visigoths, the Anglo-Germans, the Slav, the Roma…and the list is also long in Europe. (Not to mention the forgotten of Africa, Asia and Oceania).

This whole history reminds me of the movie titled “Mutiny on the Bounty”, Brandoned by Marlon. Yes, the whole of the continent, in fact the whole world, is now a bounty waiting for its mutiny.

Reminder: the Mutiny took place in the South Pacific in April 1789. At the time of the French Revolution?? Another convenient coincidence ! In Tahiti, in French Polynesia (why French? – by what right?), and the narrative goes on: “an autonomous overseas country of the French Republic, first discovered …”(discovered??).

That mutiny “Incident” took place within shooting range of Bora Bora island (what a familiar connotation !). Later the colonisers sent the Pandora ship (not related to the box of the same name) to apprehend the mutineers, which they did.

An earlier historian related that, in the very beginning, a WASP diplomat (due apologies to wasps) wrote to his European Foreign Authority saying that “it would be much easier (more comfortable) to annihilate these “primitives” than to try to “civilise” them, a “task” which could take ages to accomplish.”

A much more recent historian reasserts that the, perhaps, most mentioned and championed western “hero”, statesman of the Battle of WWII, often repeated that “…he does not acknowledge that Injustice was inflicted on the rights of the original people, the aborigines, in the Americas, Australia (and the other usurped lands), because a “stronger” race, a race of higher standing (“noble” perhaps, God’s choice), of wider wisdom and knowledge has come (read as invaded) and occupied (read as colonised) their land.”

This is a call to redefine many words, slogans, titles, beliefs, acts, laws, conventions and… to the edge of the endless list. A call to redefine so as to confirm that if one race or human type, Homosapiens be it or Neanderthal, Darwin-style or other, is to be considered supreme, above anyone else, then there can be NO Respect for Human Rights, NO Equal Rights, there can be NO “Core Democratic Principles”, NO Equal Rule of Law…NO you-name-it any of the known empty slogans and forced “campaigns”.

This is a call for the formulation of laws forbidding taking position in any way against each and everyone of the original 756 Indian tribes of America, may their souls R.i.P. Examples of such: the anti-Apache (or Apacheism) law, anti-Comanche, anti-Navajo right through the whole list.

This is a call to label these historical atrocities as Crimes and not merely analyse them as an Impunity Syndrome.

And, to make it colour clear, Baracking behind names such as Kamala, Condi, Rashida or Ilhan should neither absolve the criminal nor fool the simple-minded, not even “presidential” hopeful names like Nikki (in fact: Nimarata Nikki Randhawa)… Haley.

Let us all drum our shouts out: C.O.C.H.i.i.i..S.E. !

Hayyan Salim Haidar March 7th. 2023.

A Native of Lebanon

(*)

Native American Tribes List

A Ababco–Abenaki/Abnakii–Aberginian–Abihka–Abittibi-Absaroka/Crow-Absentee Shawnee–Accohanoc–Accominta/Agamenticus–Achiligonan –Achomawi–Acolapissa–Acoma–Acquintanacsnak–Acuera–Adai–Adena Culture–Adirondack–Adshusheer–Agua Caliente–Agawam-Ahantchuyuk-Ahtena-Ais/Ays–Akonapi–Alabama/Alibamu–Alchedoma–Aleut–

Algonquian –Algonquin–Allakaweah–Aliklik/Tatavium–Alsea/Alsi–Amacano–Amahami–Amaseconti–Amikwa–Anadarko–Ancient Puebloans/Anasazi-Androscoggin-Anishinaabe–Ani-Stohini/Unam–Aondironon–Apache–Apalachee–Apalachicola-Applegate/Galice-Appomattoc–Aquackanonk–Aranama–Arapaho-Arawak/Taino-Arendahronon–Arikara (Arikaree, Ree)–Arivaipa–Arkokisa–Armouchiquois –Arosaguntacook–Ascahcutoner-Assateague-Assegun–Assiniboine–Assuti–Atakapa–Atanumlema-Atasi-Atchatchakangouen–Atfaiati/Tualatin–Athapascan –Atikamekw–Atquanachuke–Atsina/Gros Ventre–Atsugewi–Aucocisco–AvavareAvoyel–Awani/Awanichi–Awatovi

B Bahacecha–Bankalachi–Bannock-Basawunena-Bayougoula-Bear River-Beaver/Tsattine-Bellabella-Bella Coola-Beothuk-Bersiamite-Bidai-Bigiopa-Big Swamp Indians–Biloxi

Blackfoot-Blewmouths-Bocootawwonauke-Brotherton-Buena Vista C Caddo–Cahokia–Cahuilla–Cajuenche–Calapooya–Callam–Calusa–Canarsee–Caparaz

Cape Fear Indians–Capinan-Carrier-Cascade-Catawba–Cathlacomatup –Cathlacumup

Cathlakaheckit–Cathlamet–Cathlanahquiah –Cathlapotle–Cathlathlalas-Caughnawaga/Kahnawake-Cayuga–Cayuse–Chactoo-Chafin-Chakankni–Chakchiuma-Chato

Chatot–Chaui–Chaushila–Chawasha–Chehalis –Chelamela–Chelan–Chemehuevi-Chemapho

Chenapinefu-Chepenafa–Cheraw–Cherokee–Chesapeake–Chetco–Cheyenne–Chickahominy

Chickamauga–Chickasaw–Chilliwack–Chilluckittequaw –Chilula–Chimakuan–Chimariko

Chine–Chinookan Family-Chipewyan-Chippewa/Ojibway–Chiricahua Apache–Chitimacha

Chiwere-Choctaw–Choula–Chowanoc–Chumash–Clackama –Clallam/Klallam–Clatskanie–Clatsop –Clovis Culture–Clowwewalla–Coahuiltecan–Coaque–Cochimi –Cochiti–Cocopa

Coeur d’Alene-Colville–Comanche–Conestoga/Susquehannock–Congaree–Conoy/Piscataway

Coos–Copalis-Coquelle-Coree–Costanoan/Ohlone–Coushatta/Koasati–Cowichan–Cowlitz–Cree–Creek–Croatan–Crow/Absaroka–Cuñeil–Cupeño D Dakota–Dakubetede–Dalton Period–Deadose–Delaware/Lenape–Diegueño–Diné/Navajo

Dogrib-Dotame–Doustioni–Duhare–Duwamish E Esopus-Eno–Erie–Eskimo/Inuit–Esselen-Etchimin-Eufaula–Eyak–Eyeish F Fernandeno-Flathead/Salish–Five Civilized Tribes–Fox/Meskwaki–Fremont-Fresh Water

Fus-hatchee G Gabrieleno/Tongva-Galice/Applegate-Grigras-Gros Ventre/Atsina-Guacata-Guale-Guasas H Hackensack-Haida-Hainai-Halchidhoma-Halyikwamai-Han-Hanis-Hare-Hasinai-Hathawekela-Hatteras-Havasupai-Hawaiians–Hidatsa-Hainai-Hilibi-Hitchiti- Ho-Chunk/Winnebago-Honniasontkeronon-Hoh-Hohokam–Hopi–Houma-Housatonic-Huchnom-Hualupai/Walapai-Humptulips-Hupa-Huron/Wyandot I Ibitoupa-Icafui-Illinois/Illini-Ingalik-Innu–Inuit/Eskimo-Inupiat-Iowa/Ioway–Iroquois

Ishak/Isleta del Sur-Isleta-Ispokogi J Jemez-Jeags-Juaneño-Jumano K Kadohadacho-Kahnawake/Caughnawaga-Kainai-Kalapuya Family-Kalispel-Kan-hatki

Kamia-Kanza/Kaw-Karankawa-Keresan–Karok-Kaska-Kaskaskia-Kaskinampo-Kalapula

Kato-Kawaiisu-Kawchodinne-Kawia-Kealedji-Kennebec–Keresan Family–Kewa-Keyauwee

Kichai-Kichtawank-Kickapoo–Kiowa-Kitanemuk-Kitksan-Kitsai-Klallam/Clallam-Klamath-Klickitat–Koasati/Coushatta-Kohuana-Kolomi-Konomihu-Kootenai/Kutenai-Koroa-Koso

Kosotshe-Koyeti-Koyukon-Kumeyaay-Kutchin-Kutenai-Kuitsh-Kusan-Ktunaxa-Kutchin

Kwaiailk-Kwakiutl-Kwalhioqua L Laguna-Lakmiut-Lakota-Lassik-Latgawa-Lemhi-Lenape/Delaware-Lillooet-Lithic-Paleo Indian Period-Little Shell of the Chippewa-Lochapoka-Lohim-Loucheux-Luckamiute-Luiseno-Lumbee-Lummi-Lutuamian M Macapiras-Machapunga-Mahican-Maidu-Makah-Maliseet-Manahoac-Mandan-Manhattan-Manissean-Manso-Marameg-Maricopa-Mariposan-Martha’s Vineyard-Mascouten

Mashongnovi-Maskegon-Massachusett-Mashpee-Matchoctic-Matinecoc-Mattabesic-Mattole

Maya-Meherrin-Meits-Menominee-Merrimack — Pennacook–Mescalero Apache–Meskwaki/Fox-Methow-Métis-Metoac–Miami-Mical-Michigamea-Michilimackinac

Mikasuki-Mi’kmaq (Micmac)-Miluk-Mingo-Mishikhwutmetunne-Missouri–Miwok-Moapa

Mobile-Mocogo-Moctobi-Modoc–Mogollon–Mohawk–Mohegan-Mohican-Mojave-Molala

Monacan-Mono-Mono-Paviotso-Montagnais-Montauk-Moravians-Moratoc-Mosepolea –

Muckleshoot-Mucogo-Mugulasha-Muklasa-Multnomah-Munsee–Muscogean N Nabedache–Nacisi–Nacogdoche–Nakota–Naltunnetunne–Nambé–Nanatsoho–Nanticoke

Napissa–Napochi–Narragansett-Naskapi-Natchez–Natchitoches–Nauset–Navajo/Diné–Neusiok–Neutrals–Neketemeuk–Nemalquinner–Nespelem–Nez Percé-Niantic-Nippissing

Nipmuc-Nisqualli-Nochpeem-Nongatl-Nooksak-Nootka-Noquet-Nottoway-Ntlakyapamuk O Occaneechi–Oconee–Ofo–Ohkay Owingeh–Ohlone/Costanoan–Ojibway/Chippewa–Okanagon

Okchai-Okelousa-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Olmec-Omaha–Onathaqua-Onatheaqua-Oneida

Oneota-Onondaga-Ononchataronon-Ontonagon-Opata-Opelousa-Oraibi-Osage-Osochi-Otoe

Ottawa–Ouachita-Ozette P Paiute-Pakana-Paleoindian-Lithic Period-Pallachacola-Palouse/Palus-Panamint-Papago

Pascagoula–Passamaquoddy-Patarabueye-Patiti-Patuxent-Patwin-Pawnee-Pawokti

Pawtucket — Pennacook–Pecos-Pedee-Pend d’Oreille-Pennacook–Penobscot-Pensacola

Pentlatch-Peoria -Pepikokia-Pequawket-Pequot-Peyu-Picuris–Piegan–Pima-Pinal Coyotero

Piankashaw–Piro–Piscatawa/Conoy–Pit River–Plains Indians-Pilthlako-Pocomoke-Pocomtuc

Pohoy, Pooy, Posoy-Pojoaque-Pomo-Ponca-Potano-Poosepatuck–Potawatomi–Powhatan

Pshwanwapam-Puebloan-Puyllup-Puntatsh Q Quahatika-Quapaw-Queets-Quinaielt-Quileute–Quinault-Quinipissa R — Rappahannock-Raritan-Rechgawawank-Ree/Arikara–Rouge River S Sac/Sauk –Saconnet–Sahehwamish–Salinan Family–Salish/Flathead– Salishan–Saluda–Samish–Sandia–Sanpoil–Santee/Dakota–Santiam–San Felipe–San Ildefonso–Santa Ana–Santa Clara–Saponi/Sappony-Sarsi-Satsop–Saturiba–Saturiwa-Sahaptin-Seminole–Seneca–Senijextee–Serrano–Sewee–Shakori–Shasta–Shawnee–Shoshone–Shinnecock–Shuswap–Siletz-Siksika-Sinagua-Sinsink-Sinkiuse-Siouan Family–Sioux–Sissipahaw–Siuslaw–Skaddal–Skagi–Skidi–Skilloot–Snake–Snohomish–Snoqualime—Soacatino–Sobaipuri-Souriquoi-Spokan–Squaxon–Stehtsasamish–Stillaquamish–Stockbridge–Suislaw–Sugeree–Suquamish–Surruque–Susquehannock/Conestoga–Sutaio–Swallah/Swalash–Swinomish–Sekani–Semiahmoo T Tacatacuru–Tachi-Taensa-Taidnapam-Taino/Arawak-Takelma-Tali-Tallapoosa-Taltushtuntude-Tamaroa-Tangipahoa-Tanoan Family-Tano-Taos-Taposa-Tarratine

Tatavium/Aliklik-Tatlitkutchin-Tatsanottine/Yellowknife-Tawakoni-Tawasa-Tawehash

Tenino-Teja-Tekesta, Tequesta-Tekopa-Tesuque–Tewa–Tiguex–Tionontati-Tillamook

Timucuan -Tioux-Tiwa/Tigua–Tlingit-Tocobaga-Tohome-Tohono O’odham-Tolowa-Toltec

Tompiro-Tongva/Gabrieleno-Towa-Tonkawa-Tsattine/Beaver-Tschantoga-Tsilkotin-Tsimshian-Tübatulabal-Tukabahchee-Tukkuthkutchin-Tualatin/Atfaiati-Tulalip-Tunica

Tunxis-Tuscarora-Tuskegee-Tutchonekutchin-Tutelo-Tututni-Twana-Tyigh U Ucita-Umatilla-Umpqua-Unalachtigo-Unami-Ute-Utina V W Wabanaki–Waccamaw–Waco–Wailaki-Wahkiakum-Wakashan-Wakokai-Walapai/Hualupai

Walla Walla-Walpi-Wampanoag-Wanapan-Wappinger-Wappo-Warranawankong-Wasco

Washa-Washoe-Wateree-Watlala-Wauyukma-Waxhaw-Wenrohronon-Wea-Weanoc

Weapemeoc-Wiechquaeskeck-Wenatchee/Yakama-Whilkut-Wichita-Willapa-Winefelly

Winnebago/Ho-Chunk-Wintu-Wintun-Winyaw-Wippanap-Wishram-Wiwohka-Wiyot/Wiyat-Woccon-Wyandot/Huron-Wynoochee X Y Yagenachito-Yahi–Yahooskin/Yahuskin–Yakama–Yakonan –Yamasee–Yamhill –Yampa–Yana

Yankton/Nakota-Yaqui-Yaquina–Yatasi–Yavapai–Yazoo-Yellowknife/Tatsanottine-Yodok

Yojuane –Yokut –Yoncalla–Yscanis–Ysleta del Sur–Yuchi–Yufera–Yui–Yuki–Yuma-Yuman Yurok–Yustaga Z Zia–Zuni

Summaries: A B C D E-I J-K L-M N O P Q-R S T-V W X-Z

Compiled by Kathy Weiser/Legends of America, updated January 2021.

May they all R.i.P.