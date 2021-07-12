The number of passengers departing and arriving at Beirut International Airport increased by 19% in the first half of the year.

The number of arriving passengers increased by 29.6% with 730,794 people over the same annual period and that of departing passengers by 9% with 684,205 people.

This increase is also reflected by an 18.5% increase in the number of air rotations. More than 14,000 aircraft took off and landed in Beirut.

Air freight alone, which has increased by 42.5% over a period of one year.

