The Israeli army allegedly seized 500 Lebanese goats after shooting at the shepherd in charge of protecting them, said a dispatch from the National News Agency.

The incident allegedly took place in the locality of Kafrshouba in the casa de Hasbaya, an area claimed by the two countries.

This kind of incident regularly occurs between the two countries, the Israeli forces crossing the blue line quite frequently to seize herds or even shepherds under various pretexts before handing them over to UNIFIL.

