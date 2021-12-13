Before a delegation from the Tripoli Bar, the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, stressed the urgent need to bring together the Mikati III government, “especially since there are many files that have accumulated and which require Council decisions “. The head of state specified that among the urgent files, it would be a question of securing the financing of the purchases of drugs, medical supplies and the payment of hospital costs.

He thus denounced the paralysis of the Lebanese executive in addition to the disturbances “to the work of the judiciary”, an allusion to the boycott of the ministers of the Amal movement and of Hezbollah following the decision of judge Tarek Bitar in charge of the investigation into the explosion of the port of Beirut to indict the former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, also close to the president of the chamber Nabih Berri.

The president of the republic had previously underlined “the heavy inheritance and the inherited accumulations”, allusion to the economic crisis induced by the policies of the preceding mandates as well as the obstructions made to the implementation of the rescue plan of the Lebanese economy.

The head of state thus believes that “the collapse of the financial situation in Lebanon, due to the way governance in the past, has led to a significant increase in the value of public debt, in addition to this that happened in the banking sector and the smuggling of funds abroad “. He also accused Lebanese banks of seeking to shirk responsibility for the economic collapse.

“All these accumulations have coincided with several disasters that have occurred in the region and have had a great impact on Lebanon and its political and financial situation, in particular the war in Syria and the closing of all borders”, notes the head of the state, which goes on to indicate that the October 2019 revolution followed by the coronavirus epidemic and the explosion in the port of Beirut further worsened the situation.

General Michel Aoun also reiterated his wish to see the legislative elections held on time, “the renewal (of the chamber) being what leads to the desired change”. “This is not a pessimistic view on my part, but it is the reality that we live in Lebanon, and it is not an evasion of responsibility, and you are all lawyers and you know the limits of powers of the President of the Republic “, indicates General Michel Aoun, noting that the population is not without knowing who is currently at the head of the legislative power.