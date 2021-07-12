Speaking on Twitter, the president of the Courant Patriotique Libre Gébran Bassil said the worst thing is injustice and that it is also unfair to see a crime go unpunished, calling for the lifting of the immunity of anyone involved. . He was referring to the current debate on the lifting of the immunity of certain relatives of the president of the chamber Nabih Berri including the former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and the prime minister designated Saad Hariri as Nouhad Machnouk.

There are definitely people including officials who were aware of the presence of ammonium nitrate but who have remained silent. It would be unfair not to punish them Gébran Bassil, July 12, 2021

Gébran Bassil also felt that it is unfair to punish people who were in the know, who carried out their tasks before calling for questioning all those accused.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն