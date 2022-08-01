NNA – The Kremlin on Monday welcomed the departure of the first shipment of grain from Ukraine’s southern port of Odessa under a plan to resume grain exports that were halted following the start of Moscow’s military campaign.

“As for the departure of the first ship, this is very positive. A good opportunity to test the effectiveness of the mechanisms that were agreed during talks in Istanbul,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. — AFP

