“Laws Under Attack”: ICRC Sounds the Alarm Over Strikes on Hospitals in Conflict Areas

Dubai, UAE, May 22, 2025 – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has launched a bold new campaign, Laws Under Attack, to draw global attention to the repeated targeting of hospitals and medical personnel in conflict areas —despite the Geneva Convention’s explicit protections established over seven decades ago.

When violence escalated in Lebanon in 2024, the last operational hospital in southern Lebanon became a direct casualty of targeted attacks. In a powerful statement to the world, the ICRC partnered with TBWA\RAAD to transform the very laws being violated into an urgent plea for accountability.

Amid the rubble and scars of the Hospital, Lebanese muralist and calligrapher Ghaleb Hawila meticulously inscribed articles from the Geneva Convention onto the building’s shattered walls. Each crack and burn stands as concrete evidence of international law violations—an arresting reminder that these laws must be honored and not ignored.

This unprecedented initiative does more than commemorate the resilience of frontline medical workers—it demands that governments and armed groups alike respect humanitarian law and protect critical medical facilities. It is a resounding call to the global community to remember that laws written in ink cannot be erased by bombs.

“This campaign is crucial”, said Simone Casabianca – Aeschlimann, Head of the ICRC Delegation in Lebanon, “because it reminds us of what is needed and what can actually be done by the parties to a conflict to spare the civilians. It also ensures that medical and humanitarian teams are protected and can perform their duties in a dignified manner.”

About TBWA\RAAD:

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide’s presence across the Middle East and Africa. We are The Disruption® Company, a collective of creative minds with an unlimited creative canvas. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named one of the Middle East’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company Middle East in 2024, 2023 and 2022, one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the Middle East in 2024 by Fast Company Middle East, Adweek’s 2024, 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year. We are a disruptive brand experience company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our collective is made up of passionate, dedicated individuals with expertise across the total brand experience — from retail to social and digital, from B2B to experiential, from innovation to production, from design to content. Our regional clients include: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, Apple, AWR Rostomani Arabian Automobiles, CNN, Commercial Bank of Dubai, du, Essence, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton, Infiniti, Johns Hopkins, KFC, Meta, NEOM, Nissan, Pfizer, Philips, Pladis. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

About the ICRC:

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a neutral, independent humanitarian organization dedicated to protecting and assisting victims of armed conflict and violence. With a presence in over 100 countries, the ICRC works to uphold international humanitarian law and provide lifesaving support where it is needed most.