NNA – The Lebanese Army said today on Twitter: “The Army Martyrs’ Day is an occasion in which we remember the bright and honorable legacy of our righteous martyrs in the record of immortality, embodied by our wounded through their dedication and sacrifices in defense of Lebanon and the preservation of its dignity…To them we pay the highest meanings of appreciation and loyalty, and we pledge to them to continue the march, no matter how severe the challenges.”

========R.Sh.