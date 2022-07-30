NNA -The media department of the Lebanese Forces party issued the following statement:

“After the unfortunate incident that occurred yesterday between some residents of the southern town of Rmeish and elements of Hezbollah, some electronic accounts of Hezbollah launched a systematic and pure campaign against the Lebanese Forces and their leader Samir Geagea, accusing them of causing the accident.”

“The Lebanese Forces has nothing to do with the individual personal incident, for purely local reasons,” it added.

The statement concluded, “It seems that Hezbollah now sees the Lebanese Forces in all its dreams, dreams and daydreams, and this is something that distorts the facts and misses the facts and does not lead to any result.”

============= R.K