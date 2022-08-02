De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

NNA – Al-Akhbar:

Hochstein’s optimism fails to scatter the ambiguity

 

An-Nahar:

The state altogether negotiates as Hochstein carries on with shuttle diplomacy

 

Asharq al-Awsat:

Berri to Asharq al-Awsat: We perceived serious approach to border negotiations, US mediator will return to Lebanon in two weeks

 

 

 

 

 

 

