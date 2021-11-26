The Minister of Health clarified that 80% of current cases of people infected with the coronavirus would not be vaccinated. As a reminder, the latest report shows more than 1,500 cases and more than 10 deaths daily.

The Minister calls into question the non-respect by the population of the necessary measures in the face of the virus, namely the distancing measures or the wearing of a mask.

Dr. Firas Abiad believes that this increase was expected and noted that it does not only concern Lebanon, alluding to the increase in the number of cases in Europe in particular. Faced with this new wave, hospitals are preparing to reopen covid services.

It is also about preparing the education sector with the delivery of the vaccines necessary for the teaching staff, concluded the minister.