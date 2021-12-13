62,631 were vaccinated this weekend against the COVID19 coronavirus during the Pfizer marathon organized by the Ministry of Health.

The Minister of Health Firas Abiad thus indicates that 47,977 people received a first dose, 2,535 a second dose and 12,119 people a third dose for this first marathon intended for all people over 12 years old, so that the latest report shows 690,054 people infected and 8,848 deaths since the onset of the disease in February 2020.

This information comes as the presence of 2 cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Lebanon. Observers note that current statistics figures are equivalent to those of last year and indicate fears that an outbreak could follow the Christmas period with a significant wave of deaths if adequate measures are not put in place now. , which is far from the case.

If the health authorities recall the distancing measures in order to curb the disease, they do not seem to be respected in shopping centers or even meeting places.