Meeting this morning in parliament, the committee on public health, labor and social affairs underlined the seriousness of the current situation in Lebanon. The chairman of the commission said that Lebanon currently has 913 beds, including 369 intensive care beds. At present, 76% of these beds are occupied by covid patients.

Assem Araji underlines that the number of cases increased sharply last year to between 1,600 and 1,900 cases deploring the lack of respect for distancing measures by the population currently and calling for the continuation of the vaccination process.

The number of people vaccinated hit 150,000 last week, and that’s a good number, and we have to continue like this, and there is no excuse not to be vaccinated. Assem Araji

In addition, the committee also addressed the issue of drugs, calling for the current authorities to crack down on importers of drugs with stocks of goods absent on the market. He therefore calls for intervention by the Council of Ministers and the adoption of a solution to finance this sector.

In addition, the chairman of the commission revealed that 2,000 nurses have left hospitals due to the economic crisis.