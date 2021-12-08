The president of the transport union Bassam Tlais, considered close to the president of the chamber Nabih Berri, announced the holding of a strike in this sector on Thursday.

Various demonstrations and in particular the capital, Beirut and more particularly in front of the Grand Seraglio are thus planned on the whole of the territory from 6 am in the morning until 9 pm in the evening.

Bassam Tlais indicates that this movement had previously been suspended due to promises by Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the ministers concerned to support the land transport sector, alluding to the rise in fuel prices but also to the deterioration of social and economic conditions which continued.

“The suffering has increased, there is no alternative to strike and the stage of tomorrow is only the beginning”, judges the trade unionist.

