The president of the transport confederation Bassam Tleiss announces the opening of an open strike from Thursday to protest against the degradation of social and economic conditions induced by the economic crisis currently going through Lebanon.

Bassam Tleiss notably mentioned the current rise in fuel prices following the deterioration of the parity between the Lebanese pound and the dollar accusing “the mafias and the cartels which run the country” to be at the origin. He thus demands the implementation of the agreement which would have been signed with the current authorities, indicating that he has no other choice but to declare an open strike.

From this Thursday 6 am, gatherings should take place in Beirut, Dora, Cola, at the Kuwait embassy or at the place of the martyrs. The demonstrators will then be called to move around 10 a.m. towards Riad el Solh square.