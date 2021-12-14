The president of the transport confederation Bassam Tleiss announces the opening of an open strike from Thursday to protest against the degradation of social and economic conditions induced by the economic crisis currently going through Lebanon.

Bassam Tleiss notably mentioned the current rise in fuel prices following the deterioration of the parity between the Lebanese pound and the dollar accusing “the mafias and the cartels which run the country” to be at the origin. He thus demands the implementation of the agreement which would have been signed with the current authorities, indicating that he has no other choice but to declare an open strike.

From this Thursday 6 am, gatherings should take place in Beirut, Dora, Cola, at the Kuwait embassy or at the place of the martyrs. The demonstrators will then be called to move around 10 a.m. towards Riad el Solh square.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Newsdesk Libnanews
http://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here