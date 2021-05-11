According to a report published by Fitch Solutions and titled ‘Lebanon Telecoms Report 2021’, the outlook remains negative for the telecoms sector in Lebanon, due to the lack of competition in the mobile phone market, regulatory constraints, macroeconomic concerns and the presence of the public company Ogero

Despite continued investment in the mobile telecom sector, the growth of fixed telephone services will continue to decline as the substitution from fixed to mobile takes place, while broadband continues to lag behind in Lebanon.

The Lebanese telecommunications market ended 2020 with around 4.3 million subscribers, with a penetration rate of around 63%. It remains constrained by the lack of competition in what is effectively a duopoly and the economic crisis which limits both business investment and consumer spending.

