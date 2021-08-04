On this particular day, one year after the tragedy of the port of Beirut, a special thought, not only to the 200 dead and 6500 injured from the explosion in the port of Beirut but also to all the martyrs in the history of Lebanon.

The cause of the disaster was not only the neglect of having left 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the heart of a city, but above all the culture of impunity.

It is not only the immunities that must be lifted, the roles of each in this drama that must be accused, – this is only a step – but beyond, this culture of Maalachi, this culture of always being positive in the worst, of never wanting to see and face things, to offer excuses, one after the other and even a law of amnesty, rather of amnesia at the end of the civil war.

Indeed, it is not 200 dead who died because of these multiple factors but thousands of deaths, starting with the 100,000 deaths of the civil war among others.

These laws have exonerated from their responsibilities warlords, who had already transformed this Paradise into hell during this fatal period to the point of giving them back a kind of virginity sufficient so that today some can be present in positions of responsibility. until a new catastrophe, to racketeering again, stealing, killing … slowly this country.

Long before the port drama, did you say corruption? What were the consequences, for example, of the disappearance of $ 4 billion from Bank Al Madina in the 2000s when the banking sector allowed a hundred billion dollars to disappear today?

Did you say pollution? What were the consequences of importing dioxins from Seveso in the 1980s, when explosive goods such as 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate have been allowed in since?

Do you say terrorist? What were the consequences of Nahr Bared for not evoking the war crimes from 1975 to 1990?

Did you mean civil war? Why is there still one state that is not respected, states within the state, whether it is SOLIDERE, the southern suburbs or the Palestinian camps?

Did you say murders? We are slowly being killed day after day, for lack of drugs for people suffering from cancer by pollution, lack of electricity for hospital ventilators without this being able to move those who hold the strings of our purses.

We could thus continue litanies, but one thing to say all the same …

Do you say foreign? What about our responsibility as citizens to have accepted this state of affairs?

Today you say Justice? When is the justice precisely for people who have never been able to mourn having had relatives during the civil war who probably disappeared in the same hands as those who benefited from the traffic in the port of Beirut today? hui?

The drama of the port is not just a different drama except in its immediate amplitude of what we experience, year after year. We were already slowly being killed. The Beirut drama is indeed an event of a series of tragedies, different from each other but whose beneficiaries have always been the same and the Lebanese, in the end, consenting victims, years after years.

Indeed, each time, it is the same people and the same networks who, for personal gain, have abused your trust without it causing you a problem often enough. Otherwise, it is not a revolt that would have taken place, but a revolution long before.

We also carry a share of responsibility within us … whether it is also about recognizing, responsibilities induced by the acceptance of a culture of impunity vis-à-vis those responsible for these de facto states. . They have been forgiven in the past. Why in the end, we will not forgive them today and tomorrow, despite ourselves and despite?

Also involved, a general irresponsibility and even if these people, these irresponsible leaders would be called into question, it would be so easy for them to pass a new “law of amnesia” on the agenda … and to do reign terror once again.

The Lebanese have never learned anything from their history, they repeat the same mistakes. In fact, he never succeeded in becoming an adult, in front of obedience and respect to his zaim, and when he can no longer, instead of fighting for his rights, he prefers to leave, to flee …

Perhaps, it is now a question of fighting, of facing up, of combating this culture of impunity.

It is this state of mind that must be changed.

