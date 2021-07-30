The Ministry of Tourism has issued a circular instituting a health pass for tourist establishments, hotels, restaurants, cafes, amusement parks, seaside resorts and all institutions under its authority, requiring customers to present a vaccination certificate for those over 16 years of age, a negative PCR test or an antigen test.

The Lebanese authorities also indicate that it is now mandatory for all employees in the tourism sector to be vaccinated or to present a negative PCR result every 72 hours, within two weeks from the date of this circular to as of July 30, 2021.

He also recalls that the wearing of a mask is again compulsory in all public places as well as all the necessary preventive measures. Tourism police inspections will take place from next week.

