Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi decided to deport members of the opposition from Bahrain, members of the Al Wifak association, following a request from this state, after the latter organized a press conference in Beirut to denounce the repression of which they are victims on the spot.

It could be a new gesture of good faith from the Minister of the Interior towards Arab countries while tensions remain high. This decision by the Minister of the Interior is, however, strongly criticized by human rights organizations, which recall that international conventions protect people benefiting from political asylum and who may be threatened with acts of torture in their countries. It also comes at a time when some Gulf countries including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have decided to recall their ambassadors present in Lebanon and expelled the Lebanese ambassador present in their suite at the words of the former information minister today. he resigned Georges Cordahi who had described the Saudi and Emirati military operations in Yemen as acts of aggression.

For now, if these countries have obtained the resignation of the minister for remarks made before his appointment, it would seem that no real progress has been made to resolve the diplomatic crisis between the country of the cedars and them despite the mediation by French President Emmanuel Macron a few weeks ago as part of a tour he was making on site.

On Tuesday, the Gulf Cooperation Council summit called for “an end to terrorist operations” by Hezbollah, accusing the Lebanese Shiite movement and indirectly Iran, of supporting “terrorist militias which threaten the stability of Arab countries”, allusion to the presence of members of the Lebanese movement in Yemen.