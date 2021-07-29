Some sources mention the establishment of a health pass in favor of people vaccinated or previously affected by the coronavirus in the face of the rise in the number of increases in new cases probably induced by the Delta variant, as is already the case in many country.

People who have been vaccinated via the COVAX platform and already have a QR code should be the first to benefit from it, as should people who have already been affected by the coronavirus and who have a positive serological test.

This health pass could be addressed primarily to people wishing to go to restaurants and other pubs as well as to public places. Some sources also believe that vaccination should be made compulsory for medical personnel.

A strengthening of distancing measures would also be mentioned with lowering of quotas in restaurants and other public places while a new confinement, demanded by some, would be ruled out for the time being, due to pressure from certain unions.

The Lebanese authorities indicate that 1,104 cases were diagnosed on Thursday, July 29, a figure still above the symbolic bar of 1,000 cases. 3 people also died as a result of complications from the COVID19 coronavirus.

Local authorities fear that the new wave which is now affecting Lebanon will lead to a collapse of hospital structures which are no longer able to handle such a shock, while the number of positive tests is rising sharply, as is the number of hospitalizations which now exceeds the threshold of 200 cases this Thursday.

Thus, a new wave of deaths is expected within a few weeks.

Quels sont les chiffres du jour? Au total, 528 457 ont été contaminées depuis le 21 février 2020, date de la découverte d’un premier cas au Liban.



249 ont été diagnostiquées positives en ce jour.



Le nombre de contaminations locales quotidien est de 227 cas. 22 cas en provenance de l’étranger ont été diagnostiqués.

Le nombre total des personnes touchées par le virus atteint le chiffre de 523 176 cas locaux et de 5 281 cas en provenance de l’étranger.



21 décès ont été donc annoncés ces dernières 24 heures. Le nombre total de personnes décédées est de 7 345 depuis l’apparition de la maladie au Liban, le 21 février 2020.



Le ratio de tests positifs n'a pas été mis à jour aujourd'hui. Avant-Hier, il restait élevé mais diminue avec le chiffre de 11.5 %.



Toujours selon le bilan d'avant-hier, faute de nouveau chiffre aujourd'hui, 1 343 personnes étaient hospitalisées et 601 personnes étaient dans un état considéré comme critique et 173 personnes placées sous respirateur. Combien de personnes ont été vaccinées? Aucun nouveau chiffre n'a été rendu public aujourd'hui. Avant-Hier, 7 678 personnes ont reçu une première dose de vaccin aujourd'hui et 5 288 ont été vaccinés à une deuxième reprise.

Au total, 290 281 personnes ont reçu une première dose et 155 706 personnes ont reçu les 2 doses

