The Lebanese Lebanese Red Cross has indicated that Lebanese hospitals are currently unable to cope with a new wave of contamination from the COVID coronavirus as many drugs and equipment are now unavailable in Lebanon, due to the economic crisis and the fact that 30 % of nurses and doctors have left Cedar Country.

The Red Cross also indicates that its teams would transport between 80 and 100 people daily for admission to hospitals. 1,200 people would also benefit from an oxygen distribution. Hospitals are full and their capacity to receive more patients is limited.

For his part, the Minister of Health, Firas Abiad notes that the spread of the new Omicron variant could be 2 times faster than that of the Delta variant. However, people who have benefited from the 3 doses could be better protected.

The minister also calls on the population to take precautions, with the wearing of masks, vaccination, noting that requests for the organization of events exceeding the reception capacities of the places are currently refused.

The internal security forces announced that they had closed a nightclub located in Kaslik for non-compliance with the measures taken to limit the Covid19 epidemic in Lebanon.

As a reminder, restrictions have been imposed since 7 p.m. last night and will be valid until January 9, 2021, at 6 a.m. inclusive.

Vaccination is now compulsory for personnel working in the sectors of health, education, tourism, transport, the public sector, municipalities, unions, as well as for the military and the security forces. interior.

Restrictions will also be imposed on stores which cannot operate at more than half of their capacity or even on gatherings which cannot exceed 100 people without prior authorization from the ministries of health and tourism.

Schools will also have to close their doors from December 16 to January 10.