The President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun reiterated his appeal to the United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon Joanna Wronecka for legislative elections on time, while the mandate of parliament will end next May and despite the controversy over the date of the ballot.

All preparations are underway for the holding of the legislative elections next spring, and therefore there is no need to worry and take into account the rumors circulating in some media, organizations and associations trying to exploit the difficult living and economic conditions the country is going through to pressure voters for specific political tendencies and personalities President Aoun to the United Nations Special Coordinator

On the subject of the political crisis and the current paralysis of the government, contacts would thus be in progress, indicates the head of state, denouncing also the political interference in the current judicial apparatus and in particular within the framework of the investigation in progress concerning the explosion of the Port of Beirut.



The President of the Republic reiterated “Lebanon’s commitment to implement international resolutions, in particular resolution 1701”, stressing “the importance of the existing cooperation between the Lebanese army in the south and UNIFIL forces for the interests of stability and security in the region “, before referring to the forthcoming visit of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres this month.