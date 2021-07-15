Many roads are currently cut in the wake of the announcement of the withdrawal of Saad Hariri’s candidacy as the next prime minister . The latter was appointed on October 22, 2020 following mandatory parliamentary consultations conducted by the Presidency of the Republic.

Some demonstrations indicate demonstrating not because of the withdrawal of Saad Hariri, considered to be part of a corrupt political class and whose withdrawal they claim, according to them, but because of the deterioration of social and economic conditions with 77% of the population who now no longer has enough to eat, 33% of which are children. The Lebanese pound has lost 92% of its value against the dollar and has today crossed the symbolic level of 20,000 LL / USD for lack of perspective on the political level with a view to unblocking international aid, which is nevertheless necessary to revive the economy. local economy.

Now the minimum wage would amount to just $ 34 per month and the median wage to $ 114 per month.

Are currently cut, in the capital Beirut, the Mazraa corniche, like the roundabout Qasqas, and in the south of the capital, the avenue Hafez el Assad and Khaldeh.

In the Bekaa, the entrance to the city of Baalbeck is currently interrupted to traffic, as in the central part of the plain, the roads of Taalabaya and Marj.

In southern Lebanon, traders from the city of Nabattieh have drawn back their curtains to denounce the deterioration in the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar.

