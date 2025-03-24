Mazen Online Hosted an exceptional Suhoor celebrating the true spirit of Ramadan

- Advertisement -

BMazen Online successfully hosted an exclusive Suhoor event at Seaside Pavilion, Beirut New Waterfront, on Sunday March 16, bringing together the country’s most influential figures, esteemed media representatives, and high-profile VIPs for an unforgettable evening of celebration and engagement.

The prestigious event, held from 10:00 PM to 2:00 AM, provided guests with an immersive experience showcasing Mazen Online’s commitment to revolutionizing the online beauty and wellness industry. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the platform’s diverse range of premium skincare, beauty, hair, baby, and health products, reinforcing Mazen Online’s reputation as a trusted destination for quality and reliability.

The evening was marked by interactive activities, networking opportunities, and an exclusive preview of Mazen Online’s latest offerings. Industry leaders, renowned influencers, and distinguished guests enjoyed a sophisticated ambiance, reflecting the brand’s dedication to excellence and innovation.

“It was an honor to celebrate this special night with the country’s most influential personalities in beauty, media, and wellness,” said the organizers. “This event is a testament to our journey and our ongoing commitment to enhancing the online shopping experience with top-tier products and unparalleled service”, they added.

With an incredible turnout and overwhelming positive reception, the Mazen Online Suhoorgathering was a resounding success. The event set the stage for exciting new developments, as the brand continues to redefine the beauty and wellness e-commerce landscape.