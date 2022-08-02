NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday chaired a meeting by the Ministerial Committee tasked to handle the repercussions of the nation’s financial crisis.

During the meeting, which took place at the Grand Serail, public institutions were asked to self-fund the “increase in production” compensation to their employees “if their budgets allows it” in accordance with Decree No. 9754 dated 7/28-2022, and to take the necessary measures accordingly.

As for the rest of the public institutions, whose budget can’t afford to self-fund the aforementioned compensation, they were asked to submit a request to the Ministry of Finance to study the possibility of securing the required credit.

The meeting also requested of all security institutions to prepare a study on the sum of the amounts required to secure aid to employees and submit it to the Ministry of Finance for study and discussion during the committee’s next meeting.

==============R.H.