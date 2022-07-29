NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday deemed “the launch of the public procurement law, and the tangible progress en route to reforming the system as a whole, an outright proof that the government has fulfilled the promises to the Lebanese society, as well as to the international community, which has been closely following up on this matter, especially in its capacity as the third in the reform ladder — after electricity and judiciary reform.”

“The next stage is full of challenges, and there are many necessary reform measures that require coordinated action among all the concerned parties at the national level, along with international partners and donors,” Mikati added.

Prime Minister Mikati’s words came during his patronage of the “Public Procurement Law” launch ceremony at the Grand Serail.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, MPs, political, diplomatic, economic, and military figures, as well as representatives of international bodies.

=============R.H.