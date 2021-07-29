A meeting was held at the Presidential Palace of Baabda between the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun and the Prime Minister designate Najib Mikati. This ended without an official statement having detailed for the time being the hold of the conversation between the 2 men who are trying to set up, as quickly as possible, a new government team.

This information comes as Prime Minister Najib Mikati was just appointed on Monday, July 26 after the mandatory parliamentary consultations.

Un pays sans gouvernement alors que la crise économique le touche de plein fouet Ce dernier accuse de son côté le chef de l’état de souhaiter obtenir un tiers de blocage au sein de son nouveau cabinet, ce que réfute la présidence de la république. Le Liban est sans gouvernement depuis la démission, le 10 août dernier, du premier ministre sortant Hassan Diab, 6 jours après l’explosion du Port de Beyrouth, sur fond d’une course pour la dissolution, soit du parlement, soit du gouvernement. Au final, le président de la chambre Nabih Berri aura raison du premier ministre Hassan Diab.



La formation d’un nouveau gouvernement est considérée comme une des conditions préalable à la relance des négociations avec le Fonds Monétaire International afin d’obtenir un déblocage de l’aide financière de la communauté internationale face à la crise économique que traverse le Liban.



Suite à l’échec de Moustafa Adib à former un cabinet, l’ancien premier ministre Saad Hariri, qui avait pourtant démissionné suite à d’importantes manifestations en octobre 2019, s’est vu être chargé de former un nouveau gouvernement le 22 octobre 2020.



Pour tenter de débloquer la situation, l’ancien premier ministre a promis au mouvement Amal d’attribuer le portefeuille du ministère des finances à un membre de la communauté chiite. Il avait également réitéré que le Liban pouvait se passer d’un état de défaut de paiement, déniant ainsi la gravité de la crise économique cependant vécue par la population, avec 55% de celle-ci vivant désormais sous le seuil de pauvreté alors que la récession économique a atteint 29% selon certains rapports pour l’année 2020.



Cependant, les propositions de Saad Hariri d’un cabinet de 18 membres se heurtent à la présidence de la République, qui souligne que si les communautés chiites et sunnites choisissent leurs représentants, les représentants chrétiens au sein du nouveau cabinet seraient également choisis par le premier ministre désigné. Le Général Aoun estime de fait que les propositions actuelles du premier ministre contreviennent à la fois à la constitution libanaise et au pacte national. Le 9 juillet 2021, c’est au tour de Saad Hariri d’annoncer le retrait de sa candidature 9 mois après sa nomination sur un constat d’échec des négociations avec le général Michel Aoun. Le 26 juillet 2021, Najib Mikati est nommé par le Président de la République à l’issue des consultations parlementaires obligatoires. Démission du gouvernement Hassan Diab Nomination de Mustapha Adib Retrait de Mustapha Adib Nomination de Saad Hariri Retrait de Saad Hariri Nomination de Najib Mikati

A country without a government as the economic crisis hits it hard

Lebanon has been without government since the resignation, on August 10, of outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab.



The formation of a new government is considered as one of the preconditions for the relaunch of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund in order to obtain the release of financial aid from the international community in the face of the economic crisis that Lebanon is going through.



Following Mustafa Adib’s failure to form a cabinet, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who resigned following major protests in October 2019, was tasked with forming a new government in October 2020.



In an attempt to unblock the situation, the former prime minister promised the Amal movement to allocate the portfolio of the finance ministry to a member of the Shiite community. He also reiterated that Lebanon could do without a state of default, thus denying the gravity of the economic crisis however experienced by the population, with 55% of it now living below the poverty line while the economic recession has reached 29% according to some reports for the year 2020.



However, Saad Hariri’s proposals for an 18-member cabinet clash with the Presidency of the Republic, who points out that if the Shiite and Sunni communities choose their representatives, the Christian representatives in the new cabinet would also be chosen by the former. designated minister. General Aoun de facto considers that the current proposals of the Prime Minister contravene both the Lebanese constitution and the national pact.

The latter, for his part, accuses the head of state of wanting to obtain a blocking third party within his new cabinet.

