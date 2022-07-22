NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, on Thursday issued a statement regretting the failure of all the efforts that had been exerted to address the righteous demands of the National News Agency’s employees.

“As of midnight, the National News Agency will start an open strike, which I hope will not be prolonged,” the Information Minister said.

“Despite this bitter decision, I will spare no effort to follow up on the sacred demands of NNA employees,” Al-Makary added, deeming this matter a top priority.

