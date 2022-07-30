Time. Topic

8:30 Ceremony to be held on the occasion of Army Day, at Shukri Ghanem-Fayadiya Barracks Stadium, in the presence of the President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, House Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati and caretaker Minister of Defense Maurice Selim

12:00. Session by Media and Communications Parliamentary Committee headed by MP Ibrahim Al-Moussawi

=================