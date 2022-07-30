8:30 Ceremony to be held on the occasion of Army Day, at Shukri Ghanem-Fayadiya Barracks Stadium, in the presence of the President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, House Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati and caretaker Minister of Defense Maurice Selim
12:00. Session by Media and Communications Parliamentary Committee headed by MP Ibrahim Al-Moussawi
=================
Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.