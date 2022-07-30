De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

Time.      Topic 

8:30        Ceremony to be held on the occasion of Army Day, at Shukri Ghanem-Fayadiya Barracks Stadium, in the presence of the President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, House Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati and caretaker Minister of Defense Maurice Selim

12:00.     Session by Media and Communications Parliamentary Committee headed by MP Ibrahim Al-Moussawi

 

 

 

=================

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Un commentaire?