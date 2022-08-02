NNA – Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, on Tuesday welcomed at Dar Al-Fatwa , MP Tony Frangieh, in presence of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, and Lawyer Ziad Al-Khazen.

On emerging, MP Frangieh said that they held a tour d’horzon with the Mufti over an array of hour issues on the local arena, and the most recent developments in the country, in terms of maritime border and the faltering government formation issue.

“The visit was of an acquaintance nature, and we did not touch on any specific or particular topic, and we did not talk about anything else, other than this. We held a tour horizon on general issues in Lebanon,” MP Frangeih indicated.

In response to a question about the purpose of today’s visit and whether it falls within the framework of the upcoming presidential elections, MP Frangieh underlined that his visit to Dar Al-Fatwa today was purely of “protocol and acquaintance” nature, stressing that the visit did not come within the framework of presidential elections at all.

In reply to another question, MP Frangeih said that he was not optimistic about government formation.

