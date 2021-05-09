The vice president of Courant Moustapha Alloush strongly attacked groups from civil society who met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian during his visit this week to Lebanon. He also considered that this visit intervened to inform the Lebanese leaders of the end of the French initiative.

The MP revealed that relations between France and Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri have deteriorated sharply. He was reportedly under intense pressure to announce a government. Paris would have even asked him, still according to Moustapha Alloush, to meet the president of the free patriotic current.

Hariri said that, for the meeting to take place, Bassil must openly announce his support for the government and his willingness to give it confidence “in parliament,” Mustapha Alloush continued, also attacking Saad Hariri accused of having had too much confidence in Paris.

A country without a government as the economic crisis hits it hard

Lebanon has been without government since the resignation, on August 10, of outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab.



The formation of a new government is considered as one of the preconditions for the relaunch of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund in order to obtain the release of financial aid from the international community in the face of the economic crisis that Lebanon is going through.



Following Mustafa Adib’s failure to form a cabinet, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who resigned following major protests in October 2019, was tasked with forming a new government in October 2020.



In an attempt to unblock the situation, the former prime minister promised the Amal movement to allocate the portfolio of the finance ministry to a member of the Shiite community. He also reiterated that Lebanon could do without a state of default, thus denying the gravity of the economic crisis however experienced by the population, with 55% of it now living below the poverty line while the economic recession has reached 29% according to some reports for the year 2020.



However, Saad Hariri’s proposals for an 18-member cabinet clash with the Presidency of the Republic, who points out that if the Shiite and Sunni communities choose their representatives, the Christian representatives in the new cabinet would also be chosen by the former. designated minister. General Aoun de facto considers that the current proposals of the Prime Minister contravene both the Lebanese constitution and the national pact.

The latter, for his part, accuses the head of state of wanting to obtain a blocking third party within his new cabinet.

