The former deputy of the movement Amal Abou Zeid estimated, on the airwaves of the MTV Lebanon channel, that the president of the chamber of deputies Nabih Berri would have personally felt targeted by the legal proceedings launched against 2 of his relatives , former Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil, and of Public Works Ghazi Zoaiter by Judge Tarek Bitar, in the investigation into the circumstances of the explosion of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate.

Thus, the president of the chamber Nabih Berri would demand the dismissal of judge Tarek Bitar while Hezbollah believes that it cannot abandon its alliance with the Amal movement, which has resulted in the paralysis of the Mikati III government. He thus calls on Judge Tarek Bitar to be more discreet.

He also revealed that the Russian authorities believe that the Taif agreements could serve as a basis but should be reformulated to take into account current developments in the situation. Also Russian companies would be interested in oil and gas resources potentially located in the Lebanese exclusive economic zone. They could thus participate in the next calls for tenders to be launched by the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.