The daily Al Shark al Awsat indicated in its columns that the former prime minister Najib mikati would be increasingly in favor of the possible announcement of a candidacy for the next prime minister designate. However, he expresses his fears that he will face the same obstacles, according to him, as the former prime minister designate Saad Hariri who announced his withdrawal last week.

Also, Najib Mikati would await certain assurances regarding the composition of his government and the formation process.

This information comes as he would be shown as a favorite, especially for the president of the chamber, Nabih Berri, while observers note that he would be involved in certain legal cases, both in Lebanon itself and in Europe.

As a reminder, the constitution of a new government is a prerequisite for reopening negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. These should also allow the release of aid from the international community as Lebanon goes through a serious economic crisis.

