Speaking to the National Steering Committee for the Implementation of the National Plan for the Implementation of United Nations Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said ministers continue to work despite the absence of the Council of Ministers. The Prime Minister emphasizes, however, that the convening of the Council of Ministers requires a minimum of agreement to prevent the situation from worsening.

He was referring to the paralysis affecting his government after the ministers of the Amal movement and Hezbollah threatened to resign after former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil was the subject of an arrest warrant in the part of the investigation, however, into the explosion of the port of Beirut.

Now is no longer a good time for obstruction, arrogance, or the imposition of conditions and counterconditions, when collapsing levels require concerted efforts to address them. “ Najib mikati

Najib Mikati called for political parties to give up using his government as a place of political settling of scores, stressing that it is essential to implement measures to save Lebanon, measures whose adoption is required by the council. ministers.

We have a lot of work to do, and mainly to complete the required rescue measures, through decisions taken collectively by the Council of Ministers, in addition to urgent administrative decisions to make the administration work, even at a minimum. Najib mikati

In addition, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his determination to implement all the international obligations of Lebanon and to its adherence to international legitimacy as well as to the Arab countries.

Lebanon, which adheres to freedom of expression and speech, will not be a platform to insult an Arab country or interfere in its affairs. Najib mikati