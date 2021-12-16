Speaking to the National Steering Committee for the Implementation of the National Plan for the Implementation of United Nations Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said ministers continue to work despite the absence of the Council of Ministers. The Prime Minister emphasizes, however, that the convening of the Council of Ministers requires a minimum of agreement to prevent the situation from worsening.
He was referring to the paralysis affecting his government after the ministers of the Amal movement and Hezbollah threatened to resign after former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil was the subject of an arrest warrant in the part of the investigation, however, into the explosion of the port of Beirut.
Najib Mikati called for political parties to give up using his government as a place of political settling of scores, stressing that it is essential to implement measures to save Lebanon, measures whose adoption is required by the council. ministers.
In addition, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his determination to implement all the international obligations of Lebanon and to its adherence to international legitimacy as well as to the Arab countries.