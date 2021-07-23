The French Embassy announces the arrival of exceptional humanitarian aid in Lebanon, almost a year after the explosion in the port of Beirut. This aid arrived in Lebanon in the presence of the French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo.

This aid is part of a joint operation with the CMA-CGM Foundation, whose ship, the Aknoul, arrived in Lebanon. These are medical equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic with 3 million masks, 36 compatible Covid respirators and medical equipment and drugs that will be distributed to Lebanese hospitals, institutions and associations, under the control of the embassy from France to Lebanon.

Also on board the ship from the CMA CGM Foundation, medicines, computers, powdered milk for children to 10 NGOs and 3 local hospitals.

A scanner is intended for Lebanese customs. the aim will be to facilitate the fight against smuggling and dangerous materials, allowing the reactivation of the Lebanese economy.

Also, the press release from the French Embassy underlines that Paris will organize a third international conference in support of the Lebanese people.

