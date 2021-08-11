The Saudi authorities have expressed their solidarity with the Lebanese population but also indicated that any financial assistance remains conditional on the establishment of a new government and the reforms that it should be put in place.

Any assistance given to the current or future government depends on the implementation of serious and tangible reforms, while ensuring that aid reaches its recipients, and avoiding mechanisms that allow the corrupt to control the fate of Lebanon. Statement from the Saudi government

