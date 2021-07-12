Despite having several of his relatives including former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and former public works minister Ghazi Zeaiter requested by the Lebanese justice for questioning, the Speaker of Parliament said on Monday that ‘No immunity will be granted to those involved in the investigation into the explosion in the port of Beirut.

As a reminder, the decision on Judge Tarek Bitar’s request has been postponed for the time being after a meeting of the Bureau of the Parliament and the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and Justice which took place during the week. last at Ein Tineh Palace. This meeting aimed to study the lifting of the immunity of the 2 former ministers but also of Nouhad Machnouk, former Minister of the Interior and close to the Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri.

We stress to the families of the martyrs, injured and affected that the crime of the Beirut port explosion was a national crime that deeply touched the Lebanese, and we will in no case accept less than knowing the whole truth with all its details and penalize those who caused it, regardless of their position The shortest route to the truth would be to implement the law away from incitement and put the cause of the martyrs and its sacredness before any political, electoral or populist consideration. Nabih Berri, July 12, 2021

Nabih Berri therefore indicates that the parliament cooperates with the Lebanese justice “at the highest level, under the ceiling of the law and the constitution”.

Nabih Berri also said that the formation of the government is now at a standstill accusing those responsible according to him of obstruction and political and constitutional absurdity of having betrayed Lebanon and the Lebanese.

